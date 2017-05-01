MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- Teforia Company, creator of the first-of-its-kind intelligent tea infuser, announced today its newest infuser Teforia Leaf. The machine offers customers the same cutting-edge infusion technology as its flagship product at a remarkably accessible price. Teforia Leaf works seamlessly with Teforia's Perfect Cup tea subscription service, which includes an array of Teforia Sips premium teas crafted by renowned tea masters.

Tea has many varieties, aromas, colors and flavors -- much like fine wine, and its complexity can often times be overwhelming for consumers. The Teforia Leaf gives everyone the expertise of a tea master, bringing out the full flavor and nuance of premium teas sourced by Teforia. Through the Perfect Cup service, tea lovers can gain access to regular deliveries of distinctive, exquisite teas from across the world that infuse perfectly in the Teforia Leaf.

"The lack of access to quality tea in America has been a hurdle for both dabblers and avid tea connoisseurs," said Danielle Hochstetter, Tea Director at Teforia. "The Teforia Leaf carefully peels back the flavors of our incredible teas, molding and shaping the flavor in ways you can't do with traditional tea steeping. With our Sips-tailored recipes, everyone can enjoy a perfect cup of tea every time."

Building on the success of the original Teforia infuser, Teforia Leaf and the Perfect Cup tea service promise customers exclusive access to new, rare teas before they're available to the public. Subscribers receive a 10 percent discount and free shipping on all orders over 15 Sips -- whether new or refill. By delivering on the promise to bring perfectly steeped tea to its customers, Teforia's regular deliveries ensure customers never need to worry about running out of tea again.

"Since launching SingleThread, we've made Teforia infusers available to every guest that stays with us, and the response so far has been tremendous," said Kyle Connaughton, owner of SingleThread Farms restaurant. "Our goal is to provide guests with an unforgettable, bespoke hospitality experience, and the moment of serenity -- and the exquisite tea -- that Teforia offers is a fantastic fit for that."

"My argument for Teforia is the quality of taste it offers," said Teforia customer Peter Platzer. "When compared to tea bags, it's like day and night -- not only in regards to flavor but also in experience. The machine offers the convenience I need to drink 4-10 carafes of tea every day, no matter where I am in the world."

Teforia raises the bar by delivering a sensation-rich tea experience through gourmet tea offerings and the best in modern technology. The Teforia Leaf paired with the Perfect Cup tea service takes this mission one step further by offering a product priced and crafted to amaze every tea lover.

The Teforia Leaf is $399 and available for purchase through Checkout.Teforia.com. For more information on Teforia, Teforia Leaf or Teforia's Perfect Cup tea service, please visit www.Teforia.com.

About Teforia

Teforia blends the ancient tradition of tea with first-of-its-kind technology into a sensory experience for the modern world. The company's flagship product, Teforia, is the first machine-learning tea infusion device that infuses the best cup of tea you've ever had automatically, with the tap of a finger. Part companion and part guide, Teforia helps you discover, enjoy and journey into the world of authentic and exceptional tea, all tailored to your own preferences. Led by founder & CEO Allen Han, Teforia was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For more information, please visit: www.teforia.com.

Media Contact:

Margaret Farrell

teforia@highwirepr.com

646-838-1190 ext. 8



