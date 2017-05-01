SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- Zscaler, Inc., the leading cloud security company, today announced that its certification for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is "in process," under the sponsorship of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). When full certification is achieved, the Zscaler™ multi-tenant cloud security platform will be the first approved for federal agencies to securely and easily connect users to applications using any device wherever they are located through software-defined policies.

The Zscaler platform powers the two essential Zscaler services that are now "in process." Zscaler Internet Access secures access to the open internet and SaaS applications, no matter where users connect, providing inline inspection of all traffic to protect against malware threats and secure corporate data. Zscaler Private Access delivers a completely new way to provide access to internal applications, whether they reside in the data center or cloud, without a VPN. It enables secure application access without network access and without exposing applications to the internet.

The FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and monitoring for cloud products and services. Its certification process includes an in-depth examination of a solution's data security and data governance capabilities, as well as the security practices of its cloud services. Working with the FCC to coordinate progress with the FedRAMP Program Management Office, Zscaler has completed all preparatory steps and is targeted to be FedRAMP certified by end of year.

"Zscaler is the outright leader in cloud-based security, and has experienced tremendous success in commercial markets. Achieving FedRAMP certification to better serve the government sector is the next natural step," said Stephen Kovac, Zscaler vice president of global governments and compliance. "Zscaler's revolutionary technology embodies the innovation and modernization that the current administration and government agencies are striving to achieve. It is positioned to become the leader in cloud-based security and private access in the government marketplace."

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc., the leading cloud security company, is revolutionizing Internet security with the industry's first Security as a Service Platform. As the most innovative firm in the $35 billion security market, Zscaler is used by more than 5,000 leading organizations, including 50 of the Fortune 500, protecting more than 15 million users worldwide against cyber-attacks and data breaches.

Zscaler is a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader for Secure Web Gateways and delivers a safe and productive Internet experience for every user, from any device or location -- 100% in the cloud. Zscaler delivers unified, carrier-grade internet security, next generation firewall, web security, sandboxing/advanced persistent threat (APT) protection, data loss prevention, SSL inspection, traffic shaping, policy management and threat intelligence -- all without the need for on-premises hardware, appliances or software. To learn more, visit us at www.zscaler.com.

