OAK BROOK, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- Today, McDonald's USA (NYSE: MCD) revealed the Frork, a quasi-utensil, fry-fork hybrid designed solely for scooping up the quality ingredients that may fall while eating a new Signature Crafted™ Recipes sandwich.

McDonald's is continuing to raise the bar with the national rollout of its Signature Crafted Recipes sandwiches, which feature premium ingredients and unique flavor combinations, including Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon and Maple Bacon Dijon. Each sandwich is served with delicious toppings for customers to enjoy, even when they fall out. McDonald's is tackling this so-called dilemma with the Frork, a silicone fork-shaped utensil topped with an opening where the customer can insert three-to-four World Famous Fries. The fries become the prongs of the Frork -- edible, utilitarian and desperately innovative.

To announce the Frork, McDonald's turned to legendary pitchman Anthony Sullivan, who shares McDonald's passion for solving consumer problems with unique products. Sullivan recently starred in McDonald's first-ever infomercial, which aired in New York on Sunday, April 30, and is now posted to McDonald's YouTube channel.

"Anthony Sullivan here," said Anthony Sullivan. "Will the Frork change your life? Probably not. Will the Frork improve your Signature Crafted Recipes eating experience? I mean, sure... maybe!"

"We started with All Day Breakfast, updated our Chicken McNuggets, offered new Mac sandwich sizes for every occasion and now we're introducing Signature Crafted Recipes because they are inspired by our customers," said McDonald's Chef Michael Haracz. "And while the Frork is supremely superfluous, it shows that McDonald's is willing to do whatever it takes to help them enjoy every last bite."

The Frork works with all three new Signature Crafted Recipes -- premium sandwiches that put flavor at the forefront, also giving customers a choice through recipe, protein and bun selection. Signature Crafted Recipes are available for an average price of $4.99 - $5.19 at participating McDonald's.

Pico Guacamole: Smooth and creamy meets chunky and spicy with white cheddar cheese, guacamole made with 100% Hass avocados, freshly prepared Pico de Gallo, crisp leaf lettuce and creamy buttermilk ranch sauce made with real buttermilk and sour cream blended with shallots, garlic and spices. Served with a fresh lime wedge.

Sweet BBQ Bacon: Sweet BBQ meets savory, with grilled onions, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, creamy white cheddar, delicious BBQ sauce, all topped with golden crispy onions.

Maple Bacon Dijon: A satisfying combination of sweet and savory, with grilled onions, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon with sweet maple seasoning, white cheddar, crisp leaf lettuce and a creamy Dijon sauce.

The Frork and Signature Crafted Recipes can be found near you:

Starting April 30, the people can all 1-844-MCD-FRORK (1-844-623-3767) to learn how to get the Frork and coupons to try all three Signature Crafted Recipes.

On May 5, Frorks will be given away at select McDonald's locations nationwide with the purchase of a Signature Crafted Recipes sandwich, while supplies last. Customers can call the same toll-free line or visit McDonalds.com to find the nearest participating McDonald's.

Finally, from May 4 - May 8, with the purchase of a Signature Crafted Recipes sandwich, customers will receive a free medium fry and soft drink at participating McDonald's.

