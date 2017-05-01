DOYLESTOWN, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- SICOM, a leading best-of-breed provider of end-to-end solutions for quick service and fast casual restaurants, today announced that it is rolling out its Drive-Thru Director™ to all EMEA locations of a leading quick service restaurant chain. Drive-Thru Director is an advanced speed of service solution that continuously and accurately measures traffic throughput to facilitate greater efficiency, performance and customer satisfaction.

SICOM's Drive-Thru Director is already installed at more than 6,000 of the chain's U.S. locations. The EMEA rollout will begin with pilot implementations at restaurants in France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, and the United Kingdom. An estimated 1,400 EMEA restaurants will complete installation by the end of 2017 and all new locations will include the Drive-Thru Director going forward.

"Speed of service is a major concern for all quick service restaurants. Having the right tools in place to properly measure and analyze operations and enable restaurant managers to make appropriate adjustments to improve the guest experience is critical to remain competitive today," said Jim Flynn, CEO of SICOM. "This restaurant chain understands the importance of speed of service and is committed to delivering world-class operations. Our Drive-Thru Director offers their restaurant managers and crews a standardized tool to ensure continued improvement, driving sales and increasing productivity. The U.S. operations realized a 20 second improvement per transaction within the first quarter of using the Drive-Thru Director solution."

Drive-Thru Director accurately visualizes drive through traffic in real-time by interfacing with a restaurant's order confirmation unit and in-ground drive through loops. Leveraging its animated drive through representation, restaurant managers and crew can visualize cars in the line, automate the order management process and track speed of service performance.

Drive-Thru Director's Rack'N'Stack™ functionality delivers gamified comparative reporting to show restaurants where their speed of service ranks relative to other restaurants in their franchise. By playing on the natural competitive spirit of each restaurant, Rack'N'Stack functionality drives franchise-wide improvements to key speed of service metrics.

About SICOM

SICOM Systems, Inc. is a leading best-of-breed provider of end-to-end technologies and services for the quick service and fast casual restaurants. The company offers front-of-house solutions (i.e. Digital Menu Boards, Point-of-Sale (POS) and Order Confirmation Units); back-of-house solutions (Drive-Thru Director and Chef Kitchen Management); as well as above restaurant solutions (360 degrees Data Analytics and SEMS4 Restaurant Management) that are helping major restaurant chains around the globe to streamline their operations. SICOM has over 40,000 digital menu boards in operation worldwide, while its POS systems are in more than 6,500 restaurants worldwide and it has more than 10,000 restaurants leveraging its enterprise management systems globally. Founded in 1987, SICOM is headquartered in Doylestown, Pa. and can be found online at www.SICOM.com.

