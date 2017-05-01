HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Quantum Energy Partners ("Quantum") announced today that Robert "Bob" K. Garrison, former Executive Vice President and General Manager of Western U.S. and Canada for EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG), has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor and member of the Technical Advisory Committee. Garrison has 40 years of executive and operating experience in the energy industry where he was one of the early pioneers in understanding and advancing unconventional resource plays and is generally regarded as one of the world's foremost technical and operational experts on shale gas and tight oil. For the past 21 years he worked for EOG Resources and is credited with starting and running EOG's Eagle Ford division, the largest and most profitable division of EOG, encompassing in excess of 547,000 acres, producing more than 230,000 boepd and running more than 25 rigs and 12 frac fleets at its peak.

As a Senior Advisor and member of Quantum's Technical Advisory Committee, Garrison will work closely with Quantum's investment and technical teams to identify and evaluate attractive investment opportunities and will also be available to Quantum's portfolio companies to assist and advise them on strategy and execution.

"We are very pleased that Bob has chosen to partner with Quantum. He was instrumental in EOG becoming one of the leading unconventional shale operators in the country and his executive, technical and operational experience, coupled with his entrepreneurial mindset, will add tremendous value to our firm's industry-leading technical understanding of how to make money and how to manage risk in unconventional resource plays," said Wil VanLoh, Founder and CEO of Quantum.

Garrison commented, "I am extremely excited to be joining Quantum in a role which will allow me to work closely with its leadership team as well as its portfolio companies to create value for our investors and portfolio companies. I was attracted to Quantum because of its deep understanding of the energy business and its differentiated approach to risk analysis and capital allocation. Quantum has done an excellent job of investing in highly talented management teams and then fostering an environment of mutual respect and partnership to build great businesses. I look forward to utilizing my skills and experiences in new ways to contribute to the future success of the firm and its portfolio companies."

