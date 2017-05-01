In the period 24 April 2017 to 28 April 2017, Alm. Brand bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 9.8 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 9.8 million were bought back, equivalent to 3.3% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 17:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 24 April 2017 34,146 59.25 2,023,151 25 April 2017 31,707 59.50 1,886,567 26 April 2017 29,268 60.25 1,763,397 27 April 2017 36,585 56.38 2,062,662 28 April 2017 36,585 56.29 2,059,370 Accumulated during the period 168,291 58.20 9,795,146 Accumulated under the share 168,291 58.20 9,795,146 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 2,957,672 own shares, equivalent to 1.8% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.





Detailed transaction data





24 April 2017 25 April 2017 26 April 2017 27 April 2017 28 April 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 25.252 59,24 27.961 59,50 23.268 60,19 31.585 56,36 36.585 56,29 TRQX 0 297 59,50 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 894 59,50 3.353 59,50 6.000 60,50 5.000 56,50 0 BATD 1.626 59,25 0 0 0 0 CHIX 6.374 59,25 96 59,50 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 34.146 59,25 31.707 59,50 29.268 60,25 36.585 56,38 36.585 56,29 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----





24 April 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 34.146 59,25 ---------------------------------------------- 2.297 59,00 XCSE 20170424 15:20:28.101000 703 59,00 XCSE 20170424 15:20:30.090000 2.000 59,25 CHIX 20170424 16:21:55.811000 1.374 59,25 CHIX 20170424 16:22:06.737000 1.626 59,25 BATD 20170424 16:22:06.737000 3.000 59,25 CHIX 20170424 16:27:51.210000 447 59,50 BATE 20170424 16:38:29.467000 447 59,50 BATE 20170424 16:39:17.602000 2.106 59,50 XCSE 20170424 16:39:17.605000 20.146 59,25 XCSE 20170424 16:53:38.898906



25 April 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 31.707 59,50 ---------------------------------------------- 239 59,50 BATE 20170425 10:56:26.571000 53 59,50 BATE 20170425 10:57:02.126000 292 59,50 BATE 20170425 12:37:46.726000 146 59,50 BATE 20170425 13:00:42.664000 1.078 59,50 XCSE 20170425 14:42:05.331000 1.000 59,50 XCSE 20170425 14:42:05.331000 652 59,50 XCSE 20170425 14:42:05.331000 1.524 59,50 XCSE 20170425 14:42:05.331000 99 59,50 TRQX 20170425 14:42:05.332000 59 59,50 TRQX 20170425 14:42:05.332000 139 59,50 TRQX 20170425 14:42:05.332000 32 59,50 CHIX 20170425 14:42:05.333000 207 59,50 BATE 20170425 14:42:05.333000 19 59,50 CHIX 20170425 14:42:05.333000 124 59,50 BATE 20170425 14:42:05.333000 45 59,50 CHIX 20170425 14:42:05.333000 292 59,50 BATE 20170425 14:42:05.333000 871 59,50 BATE 20170425 15:21:25.439000 104 59,50 BATE 20170425 15:21:25.439000 1.025 59,50 BATE 20170425 15:21:25.439000 5.000 59,50 XCSE 20170425 16:32:17.272655 18.707 59,50 XCSE 20170425 17:00:33.866550



26 April 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 29.268 60,25 ---------------------------------------------- 4.479 60,00 XCSE 20170426 16:03:52.084000 285 60,00 XCSE 20170426 16:03:54.372000 1.236 60,00 XCSE 20170426 16:03:56.305000 845 60,50 BATE 20170426 16:50:46.991000 2.000 60,50 BATE 20170426 16:50:46.991000 2.000 60,50 BATE 20170426 16:50:46.991000 345 60,50 BATE 20170426 16:50:46.991000 259 60,50 BATE 20170426 16:50:46.991000 551 60,50 BATE 20170426 16:50:46.991000 17.268 60,25 XCSE 20170426 17:05:39.066676





27 April 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 36.585 56,38 ---------------------------------------------- 1.000 56,25 XCSE 20170427 15:16:00.207090 1.000 56,25 XCSE 20170427 15:58:15.606644 1.000 56,25 XCSE 20170427 16:21:41.808528 4.000 56,25 XCSE 20170427 16:32:14.930327 3.000 56,50 XCSE 20170427 16:48:59.227315 578 56,50 BATE 20170427 16:49:25.703000 354 56,50 BATE 20170427 16:49:25.703000 2.000 56,50 BATE 20170427 16:49:25.703000 2.000 56,50 BATE 20170427 16:49:25.703000 68 56,50 BATE 20170427 16:49:25.703000 21.585 56,38 XCSE 20170427 17:05:57.896144





28 April 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 36.585 56,29 ---------------------------------------------- 1.890 56,50 XCSE 20170428 9:11:15.881000 610 56,50 XCSE 20170428 9:11:15.921000 2.500 56,25 XCSE 20170428 12:33:27.471184 2.500 56,25 XCSE 20170428 13:30:58.254594 2.500 56,25 XCSE 20170428 14:30:55.220780 2.500 56,25 XCSE 20170428 15:58:19.675297 2.500 56,25 XCSE 20170428 16:25:32.488323 21.585 56,29 XCSE 20170428 16:45:09.879891



