CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- Antioquia Gold Inc. ("Antioquia" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AGD)(OTCQX: AGDXF) announced today that the Company has finalized the terms and conditions of a term loan with Infinita Prosperidad Minera SAC ("Infinita") for USD$16,378,673 (the "New Term Loan") which amends and restates its existing USD$3,130,000 term loan. The proceeds of the New Term Loan have been used for the advancement of the Company's Cisneros Project.

The New Term Loan is unsecured and bears interest at 7.13%. Under the New Term Loan principal and interest re-payment commences six months after the last draw-down, and is repayable in twenty-four equal monthly installments commencing on the first day of the month that is six months after the last draw down.

Infinita is the Company's biggest shareholder, holding in aggregate 214,554,844 common shares, representing approximately 70% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

