The share capital of German High Street Properties has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 3 May 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0060093524 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: German High Street Properties B -------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 2,780,375 shares (DKK 27,803,750) -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 275,000 shares (DKK 2,750,000) -------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 3,055,375 shares (DKK 30,553,750) -------------------------------------------------------- Exchange ratio: 1:1 -------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 10 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GERHSP B -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 42233 --------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=628911