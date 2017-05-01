sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 02.05.2017

Xetra-Orderbuch

20,406 Euro		-0,65
-3,09 %
WKN: A1H9DR ISIN: MHY2745C1021 Ticker-Symbol: G7L 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
01.05.2017 | 15:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Golar LNG Partners L.P.: Golar LNG Partners LP - Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

Golar LNG Partners LP announces that it has filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S.

Form 20-F can be downloaded from the link below.

May 1, 2017
The Board of Directors
Golar LNG Partners LP
Hamilton, Bermuda

2016 Annual Report Form 20-F (http://hugin.info/147317/R/2100690/796342.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Golar LNG Partners L.P. via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)