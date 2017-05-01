Golar LNG Partners L.P.: Golar LNG Partners LP - Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

Golar LNG Partners LP announces that it has filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S.

Form 20-F can be downloaded from the link below.

May 1, 2017

The Board of Directors

Golar LNG Partners LP

Hamilton, Bermuda

2016 Annual Report Form 20-F (http://hugin.info/147317/R/2100690/796342.pdf)



