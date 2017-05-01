Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Quartz For Semiconductor Applications: Base Materials Fabricated Parts, and Crucibles" report to their offering.
The Quartz Report provides a comprehensive look at quartz used for semiconductor equipment and wafer production. The supply chain which supports furnace tubes, rings, shower heads, bell jars, boats and other consumable quartz parts is analyzed in this report.
Quartz base materials revenue has been increasing each year since 2014. For 2015, the year started with almost double-digit growth in Asia for quartz suppliers, but ended with a slight dip. Healthy growth continued in 2016 although a dip is expected in 2017. Unimin still dominates the global market for high purity quartz powder, though a credible contender is emerging from The Quartz Corporation in Norway, with around 5% market share and growing. While most suppliers are addressing the emerging 450mm market, the larger wafers seems to be providing a niche opportunity for Heraeus Quarzglas to better establish itself as a player in quartz supplies.
In addition to market analysis, technical trends and critical supply chain issues, this year's report also provides an overview of the quartz crucible and OEM parts markets.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 General Market Conditions
3 Introduction to Quartz Products for Semiconductor Applications
4 High-purity quartz powder market landscape
5 Quartz crucibles market landscape
6 Quartz Base Materials Market Landscape
7 Fabricated Quarts Components Market Landscape
8 Supplier and Manufacturers
- Beijing Kaide
- Donghai Baosheng Quartz Products Co., Ltd
- Donghai Pacific Quartz Products
- DS Techno
- Ferro Tec
- GM Associates
- Hangzhou Dahe Thermo-magnetics Co., Ltd
- Hantek
- HanYung
- Hayward Quartz Technology, Inc. Heraeus Quarzglas
- Hubei Feilihua Quartz Glass Co., Ltd
- Huzhou DongKe
- Jinzhou New Century Quartz
- Kumkang Quartz LTD Material Maruwa
- Quality Quartz Engineering
- Quick Gem Optoelectronic S T Co., Ltd
- Shin-Etsu Quartz/Heraeus-Shin-Etsu Quartz Products (HSQP) SungRim
- Taicang Huaan Quartz Glass Product Co., Ltd. Techno Quartz Inc
- Topco Heraeus in Taiwan
- Tosoh Quartz
- Wonik Quartz
- Worldex/West Coast Quartz
- XingHu Shanghai Xycarb Ceramics Young Shin
