Low Friction Coatings Market Worth 810.4 Million by 2021

PUNE, India, May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Low Friction Coatings Market by Type (Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2), End Use Industry (Aerospace, Automobile & Transportation, General Engineering, Energy, Food & Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to reach USD 810.4 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2016 to 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 101 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 154 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Low Friction Coatings Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/low-friction-coatings-market-107405911.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

Low friction coatings are being preferred over conventional lubricants, due to the ease of application and ability to perform under high pressure and temperature environment. Key end-use industries for these coatings include automotive & transportation, aerospace, general engineering, and food & healthcare.

Request for Sample PDF of the Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=107405911

The molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) coating type was the largest segment of the low friction coatings market

Molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) was the largest segment of the market in 2015 and is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Molybdenum disulfide is used as a dry lubricant coating and is applied in the form of a thin film on substrates. This thin film gives strong wear-resistant and low friction properties to the surface to which it is applied. MoS2 can withstand a temperature of more than 400oC and a high load. Therefore, MoS2 is preferred over PTFE in many end-use industries.

The automobile & transportation was the largest end-use industry of the low friction coatings market

Automobile & transportation was the largest segment of the low friction coatings market in 2015, followed by aerospace, general engineering, and food & healthcare. The increasing use of low friction coatings to reduce noise, vibrations, and emissions in automobiles has fueled the demand for these coatings across the globe. The low friction coatings market for the automotive industry is expected to witness high growth, due to their increasing use to improve fuel efficiency.

The growing demand for low friction coatings from China and India is expected to be a key factor for the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific

The Low Friction Coatings Market is expected to witness growth in near future, due to rapid growth in end-use industries, including automobile & transportation, food & healthcare, and general engineering. Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing markets for several manufacturing industries, which has fueled the demand for low friction coatings in the region. Emerging economies such as China and India are attracting large investments from various manufacturers across the globe.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=107405911

Key manufacturers in the market include Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), The Chemours Company (U.S.), Whitford Corporation (U.S.), BECHEM (Germany), Endura Coatings (U.S.), and Poeton Industries (U.K.).

Browse Related Reports:

Fluoropolymer Coating Market by Type (PVDF, PTFE, FEP, ETFE, Others), by End-User Industry (Food Processing, Electrical & Electronics, Chemical Processing, Building & Construction, Others), by Region - Trends & Forecasts to 2019s

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fluoropolymer-coatings-market-54320875.html

Medical Coatings Market by Type (Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic Coating), Application (Medical Devices, Implants, Medical Equipment & Tools), and Region (Asia-Pacific, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, Western Europe and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-coatings-market-76047356.html

Subscribe Reports from Chemicals & Materials Domain http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit our Blog @http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets