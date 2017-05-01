

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Personal income in the U.S. rose slightly less than expected in the month of March, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday.



The report said personal income rose by 0.2 percent in March after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.3 percent in February.



Economists had expected income to climb by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Disposable personal income, or personal income less personal current taxes, also increased by 0.2 percent in March after rising 0.3 percent by 0.3 percent in February.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said personal spending was unchanged for the second consecutive month. Spending had been expected to rise by 0.2 percent.



Real spending, which is adjusted to remove price changes, rose by 0.3 percent in March after edging down by 0.1 percent in February.



With incomes rising and spending flat, personal saving as a percentage of disposable personal income, climbed to 5.7 percent in March from 5.7 percent in February.



A reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve showed that core consumer prices were up 1.6 percent year-over-year in March compared to the 1.8 percent increase seen in the previous month.



