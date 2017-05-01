MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- The May issue of The Canadian Business Journal is available at www.cbj.ca. Click here to enter the publication directly. Click "Full Screen" on the navigation pane for optimal viewing.

This month's cover story looks at the rich tradition of the Canadian Open golf championship, which was first played in 1904. We spoke with Tournament Director Brent McLaughlin about the many people involved in pulling off a tournament of this magnitude. We also discuss the corporate aspect of the tournament as it grows to become one of the most prestigious on the PGA Tour.

Susanna Cluff-Clyburne, Director of Parliamentary Affairs at The Canadian Chamber of Commerce, contributes an article on a big boost to Canadian business that we're certain you'll want to read. Mergers and acquisitions expert Mark Borkowski offers up his advice on selecting the proper financial advisor when selling your company.

Mary Ann Yule, President at HP Canada, discusses how hackers will attempt to attack businesses in 2017 while Mark Burden asks the question: is cold-calling dead?

In our Business in Action Section we have a number of comprehensive corporate profiles including: Brunswick Engineering, DiGreen Homes, Port of Montreal, St. Louis Bar & Grill, Chilean Metals and Vegreville Ford. There is all of that and much more in this edition.

About The Canadian Business Journal

As the cornerstone publication of George Media Inc., The Canadian Business Journal is now in its 10th year and is read by thousands of executives nationwide. CBJ offers readers a first-hand look at major industries such as: agriculture, automotive, communications, construction, education, energy, finance, food & beverage, healthcare, human resources, legal, manufacturing, natural resources, products & services, retail, sports & recreation, technology, transportation and much more through our comprehensive Business in Action profiles.

George Media Inc. is proud to promote Canadian business nationally and to the world. For more information, visit our website at www.cbj.ca.

