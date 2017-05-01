NexJ Enables Firms to Advance on Innovation While Complying with Regulatory Obligations

TORONTO, May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

NexJ delivers deep vertical customer management solutions for financial services firms that streamline key processes for industry standards and regulatory compliance

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), a provider of enterprise customer management solutions to the financial services industry, is pleased to be helping leading financial services firms around the globe modernize their customer experience while addressing current and upcoming regulatory requirements

Financial services firms are trying to balance advancing their digital innovation initiatives and the need to comply with legislation. With NexJ's deep vertical customer management solutions, creating a modern customer experience can be achieved while adhering to the ever-changing regulatory environment.

NexJ has partnered with industry experts to help solve regulatory challenges, such as the upcoming MiFID II standards and the General Data Protection Regulation in the EU, which Forrester Research believes without planning ... will become the Achilles' Heel of a financial services firm's digital agenda. (Forrester Research Inc., E. Iannopollo, Best Practices For Privacy And GDPR In Financial Services, March 14, 2017.)

The goal of these partnerships is to help customers demonstrate compliance, modernize CRM, and deliver a superior customer experience in a complex and information-heavy regulatory environment. Examples include a think tank of some of the largest US wealth management firms who gathered in the autumn of 2016 to work through the implications of DoL.

Most recently, NexJ entered into a partnership with Andrew Cant, an independent consultant to the Wealth Management sector. Mr. Cant previously spent 15 years in Investment Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking at Credit Suisse in the U.K., focused on workflow and technology-based solutions, regulatory change and business process change. Mr. Cant will co-host NexJ's upcoming webinar about the implications of MiFID II on the U.K. financial services market. Click here to register for this free webinar.

"Regulatory compliance is a top priority for financial services firms, but there's no reason for this to come at the expense of customer experience and business differentiation," says Bryan Sachdeva, Senior Director, Financial Services Solutions of NexJ Systems Inc. "NexJ's solutions incorporate the best practices of today's industry leaders to help firms demonstrate compliance, while simultaneously innovating on customer experience and attracting the industry's top talent."

Billions of dollars in highly publicized fines have been levied over the past several years to firms found in breach of regulatory requirements. NexJ has been working with firms to deploy innovative and strategic solutions to pro-actively avoid fines and address complex compliance regulations across the globe. Firms leverage NexJ's award-winning enterprise customer management solutions to establish a comprehensive risk and regulatory-focused view of customers that also drives a more personalized customer experience. The solution then drives compliant and efficient front-office behaviors through its business process automation, by streamlining key activities like documenting recommendations. All the data is stored, archived, monitored, and reported on to prove compliance to regulators.

For example, the private banking division of a major Swiss bank is using NexJ CPM to eliminate fines and demonstrate compliance with KYC and AML requirements in the United Kingdom. "It's our unique combination of technology, expertise in the industry, and great customers that makes it possible for us to deliver solutions of this magnitude," says Richard J. Broley, Chief Operating Officer at NexJ Systems.

To learn more about the implications of MiFID II on business and the technology solutions that can help firms meet regulatory requirements, click here.

To learn more about NexJ's enterprise customer management solutions, visit http://www.nexj.com

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems provides enterprise customer management solutions to the financial services industry. Our solutions include industry-specific customer relationship management (CRM) to enable collaboration across countries, regions and teams; customer process management (CPM) for client onboarding with KYC and AML for regulatory compliance; and customer data management (CDM) to support digital transformation and customer analytics across the enterprise. Our solutions integrate information from multiple systems into a unified view to help firms better understand and share information about their customers to increase loyalty, drive cross-sell and improve the customer experience.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe.

