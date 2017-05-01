Evoqua Water Technologies has signed a sales agency agreement with Duwel Group to market its SeaCURE ballast water management system for countries in Northern Europe.

Roger Duwel, Duwel Group's founding Managing Director, said: "We are delighted to have signed this agreement with Evoqua. We are very excited about the opportunities present in what are very important shipping nations and still home to many European shipowners and ship management companies

"We prefer to work with companies with high environmental credentials and technologies fit for the future. The SeaCURE BWMS fits that model perfectly. The small feed electrochlorination technology at the heart of the system is proven technology capable of effective, compliant operation in real at-sea environments. For owners with large pumping capacity, the SeaCURE system ticks all their boxes."

Mats Bjorkendahl, Evoqua's Regional Sales Manager, SeaCURE BWMS, said: "Duwel has achieved a solid, industry-wide reputation and considerable success representing manufacturers of equipment at the highest end of the technical and environmental protection spectrum.

"By providing sales and marketing support for the SeaCURE system, Roger and his team will strengthen and support our sales teams in European territories. With a high proportion of shipowners operating in the tanker, bulk and LNG vessels segments, both these geographical and market areas offer important opportunities for both parties."

Bjorkendahl added: "The shipping industry remains a very personable industry so it is vital any supplier has local people, with local knowledge on the ground in daily contact with local shipowners, fleet managers and superintendents."

Evoqua's electrocatalytic division has served the marine industry for decades with its high quality and reliable Chloropac® MGPS (marine growth prevention systems) and in certain marine market segments Evoqua is the market leader.

"However, not everyone knows that the tried and tested electrochlorination technology at the heart of Chloropac system is also the core technology in the SeaCURE ballast water management system," said Bjorkendahl.

Duwel added: "the SeaCURE system is the only ballast water management system on the market that has an optional dual functionality, as the system can be configured to provide protection against marine growth in critical seawater systems. This provides ship owners with a return on investment and assures compliance with discharge standards wherever the ship may operate."

About Evoqua

Evoqua Water Technologies is the global leader in helping municipalities and industrial customers protect and improve the world's most fundamental natural resource: water. Evoqua has a more than 100-year heritage of innovation and industry firsts, market-leading expertise, and unmatched customer service, where it continues to transform water and wastewater. Its cost-effective and reliable treatment systems and services ensure uninterrupted quantity and quality of water, enable regulatory and environmental compliance, increase efficiency through water reuse, and prepare customers for next-generation demands.

Evoqua's unparalleled portfolio of proven brands, advanced technologies, mobile and emergency water supply solutions and service helps cities across the world provide and discharge clean water, and enable leisure and commercial industry to maximize productivity and profitability. For more information, visit www.evoqua.com

About Duwel Group

DUWEL Group provides high quality environmental products only from suppliers that we believe in and we strive to ensure our partners are getting the best solution.

DUWEL's business is based on building long-term relationships with our customers to become their partner, rather than "just" being a supplier.

We always try to ensure that our partners get honest and knowledgeable advice for their needs. If our products aren't right for the application we will say our reputation and relationships are more important to us than individual sales.

Partnering with DUWEL not only ensures excellent technical and environmental solutions but you can also expect a little more, something extraordinary that will exceed your expectations. We call it "DUWEL CLASS". For more information, visit www.duwelgroup.com

