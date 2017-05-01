sprite-preloader
Ingredion Incorporated: INGREDION TO PRESENT AT BMO CAPITAL MARKETS 12TH ANNUAL FARM TO MARKET CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK

WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 1, 2017 - Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, will present at BMO Capital Markets 12th Annual Farm to Market Conference on Thursday, May 18, 2017 in New York City.

Ingredion's presentation will be delivered by Jim Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, at 9:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. CT).  The presentation will be webcast live on, www.ingredion.com (http://www.ingredion.com/), in the "Company and Investors" section, under "Investors/Presentations".  A replay of the presentation will also be available on the company's website.

ABOUT INGREDION
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions provider. We turn grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100 countries, our ingredients make crackers crunchy, yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and add fiber to nutrition bars. Visit Ingredion.com (http://ingredion.com/) to learn more.

####

 

CONTACT:

Investors: Heather Kos, 708-551-2592

Media: Claire Regan, 708-551-2602




