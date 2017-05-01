

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index for April and construction spending data for March will be published at 10.00 am ET Monday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the pound, it dropped against the yen, franc and the euro.



The greenback was worth 1.0908 against the euro, 111.65 against the yen, 0.9946 against the franc and 1.2919 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX