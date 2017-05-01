sprite-preloader
WKN: 4118 ISIN: INE136B01020  
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
01.05.2017 | 16:23
PR Newswire

Former U.S. Ambassador Vinai Thummalapally Appointed to Cyient's Board of Directors

HYDERABAD, India, May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cyient Limited today announced it has appointed former U.S. Ambassador Vinai Thummalapally to its Board of Directors. Ambassador Thummalapally will also serve on the Board's Leadership, Nomination & Remuneration and Diversity & Inclusion committees. His appointment became effective 20 April, 2017.

"I amdelightedthat Ambassador Thummalapally has agreed to join our Board of Directors," saidBVR Mohan Reddy, Founder & Chairman, Cyient."He had a very successful track record in the corporate world and provideddistinguished service to the U.S. Government. I am confident that he will bring significant new perspectives and guidanceto our Boardandleadership team."

Commenting on his appointment, Ambassador Thummalapally said, "I have been impressed with Cyient's growth, diversification and global track record in the engineering and technology services industry. I also admire Cyient's long-standing dedication to corporate social responsibility. I am honored to join the Cyient Board of Directors and look forward to helping the company achieve continued growth."

As U.S. Ambassador to Belize from 2009 to 2013, Mr. Thummalapally helped to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries in the areas of economic development, education, citizen security and healthcare. Ambassador Thummalapally thereafter served as Executive Director, SelectUSA, part of the International Trade Administration under the U.S. Department of Commerce. SelectUSA was established as a government-wide initiative to attract and retain business investment. Ambassador Thummalapally managed the execution of SelectUSA's strategy to create jobs, spur economic growth, and promote competitiveness.

Ambassador Thummalapally spent over three decades in the U.S. private sector. During his tenure of fourteen years as President of MAM-A, Inc. (formerly Mitsui Advanced Media), the company became a leader in the optical disc manufacturing industry. He holds two patents in this field and has also won several professional awards.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/506174/Cyient_Vinai_Thummalapally.jpg

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) provides engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, network and operations management services to global industry leaders. Cyient leverages the power of digital technology and advanced analytics capabilities, along with domain knowledge and technical expertise, to solve complex business problems. As a Design, Build and Maintain partner, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help clients focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve.

Relationships form the core of how Cyient works. With nearly 14,000 employees in 21 countries, Cyient partners with clients to operate as part of their extended team, in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, medical, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, utilities, industrial, energy and natural resources.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com.

Follow news about the company at @Cyient.

Media Contacts

India
Anirban Sanyal
+91 984 817 0111
anirban.sanyal@cyient.com

North America
Lynn Wasielewski
+1 612 512 5122
lynn.wasielewski@cyient.com



Oceania and South-East Asia
Nathan Sawicki
+61 430 611 770
nathan.sawicki@cyient.com

East Asia
Yoichi Nakajima
+81 3 3527 9825
Yoichi.Nakajima@cyient.com

EMEA
Darshini Perera
+44 7827 888077
darshini.perera@cyient.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/289359/cyient_logo.jpg


