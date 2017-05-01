MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE: EAC)(CSE: EAC.CN)(CNSX: EAC) ("Earth Alive" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian Clean-Tech company, developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art microbial technology-based products for sustainable agriculture and mining, has completed country registration of Soil Activator™ for all of Central America.

The latest country registration was acquired April 21st in El Salvador. This registration completes the legal requirements for importing and distributing Soil Activator™ in the region, making Soil Activator™ free to sell in Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama.

Central America has a dynamic agricultural sector, with over 400 million hectares of land in annual and perennial crops. Michael K. Warren, Earth Alive's Vice President Global Operations, Agriculture Solutions, stated, "This region's agriculture is defined by crops with a strong Soil Activator track record, such as coffee, cacao, banana, rice, maize, melons, and greenhouse crops. Given that large farming businesses operate across multiple countries in Central America, regional registration is a key aspect of our sales strategy in the area."

Earth Alive acquired its first Central American registrations in 2016, in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Commercialization of Soil Activator™ in those countries has been proceeding with great success, and the product is already used in over 20 different crops including banana, rice, tomato, pumpkin, and tobacco. The region has a number of participants in the Mocha initiative which specifically looks at increasing the bottom line and sustainability of coffee and cacao farmers.

Miguel Monroy, Earth Alive's Director of Business Affairs, commented, "Government registration of Soil Activator™ is one of the most important first steps in the commercialization process. We have demonstrated our strength in meeting the strict and demanding requirements of different regulatory regimes. This has been crucial for our success in El Salvador and across Latin America."

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies:

Earth Alive aims to be a key player in world markets of environmentally sustainable industrial solutions. The company works with the latest innovations in microbial technology to formulate and patent innovative products that can tackle the most difficult industrial challenges, once only reserved to environmentally harmful chemicals and additives. The Company is focused on environmental sustainability in the agriculture industry, and 2) dust control for the mining industry.

For additional company information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com

