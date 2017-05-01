RFID and Barcode Printer Market Worth 4.81 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report, "RFID and Barcode Printer Market by Type (Industrial, Desktop, Mobile), Technology (Thermal Transfer, Direct Thermal, Inkjet), Resolution (Below 300 dpi, 301-600), Connectivity, Industry (Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to be valued at USD 4.81 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2017 and 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 62 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on"RFID and Barcode Printer Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/barcode-printer-market-48014379.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



Some of the factors driving the growth of this market include the growth of the e-commerce industry; increasing demand for accurate and reliable data; and rising demand for eliminating human errors.

"Industrial printers to hold the largest size of the overall RFID and barcode printer market during the forecast period"

Industrial printers held the largest size of the RFID and barcode printer market in 2016. Industrial RFID and barcode printers are used for applications such as cross docking, inventory management, lab sample tracking, receiving/shipping, reverse logistics, work-in-process tracking, compliance labeling, information labels, medical record labeling, order labeling, and prescription labeling. Industrial printers are expected to dominate this market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand in developing countries and the need for extracting all information of a particular asset. Due to the growth of the manufacturing industry, the demand for these printers is increasing.

"Thermal transfer technology printers to hold the largest share of the RFID and barcode printer market by 2022"

The thermal transfer printing technology is expected to dominate the global RFID and barcode printer market between 2017 and 2022. Thermal transfer printing technology is the most widely adopted by various industries such as manufacturing, retail, education, and entertainment. In addition, the printers with this technology are used in printing labels and tags for books, magazines, brochures, cards, posters, and similar mass-market items. Moreover, thermal transfer technology is faster than other printing technologies and does not require special paper for printing. All the above-mentioned factors are driving the growth of the market for printers using thermal transfer printing technology.

Download PDF Brochure : http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=48014379

"RFID and barcode printer market in APAC expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2022"

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for RFID and barcode printers during the forecast period. This market growth can be attributed to the growth in the retail industry and the development of the transportation infrastructure in this region. The major factors responsible for the growth of these sectors is rapid technological advancements and the high degree of industrialization in the country are expected to create great opportunities for the RFID and barcode printer market in the country. The APAC region would continue to account for the highest rate for this market in the coming years. Transition toward organized retailing and smart manufacturing are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the RFID and barcode printer market in APAC is expected to grow at a high rate.

Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=48014379

The key players operating in this market include Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Toshiba TEC Corporation (Japan), Sato Holdings Corporation (Japan), TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Avery Dennison Corporation (US) , Wasp Barcode Technologies (US), Postek Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), and Dascom Printer (Jiangmen) Co., Ltd (China).

Browse Related Reports

Asset Management System Market by Solution (RFID, RTLS, GPS and Barcode), Asset Type (Electronics Assets, Returnable Transport Assets, In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing Assets and Personnel), Industry and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/asset-management-system-market-255619316.html

Retail Automation Market by Product Type (Physical Electronic POS and Unattended Terminal), Industry Vertical (Food/Non-food, Oil & Gas, Transport & Logistics, Healthcare & Personal Care, and Hospitality), & Geography - Analysis & Forecast to 2014 - 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/retail-automation-market-1247.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets