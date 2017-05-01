LENEXA, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- MedZone, a leading manufacturer of topical skin solutions for active individuals, announces today its appointment of Thomas Rogge, to the company's advisory board. Rogge, former CEO of Cramer Products, a leading sports medicine manufacturer and distributor, whose leadership is credited for assisting Cramer Products in a series of acquisitions and helping grow the company over his 23-year tenure, joins the MedZone team with unparalleled experience in the health and fitness industry.

"Tom's experience and passion for helping the athletic community aligns perfectly with our mission to help prevent aches and pains commonly experienced by active individuals," said Joe Freeman, CEO of MedZone. "We are excited to welcome Tom to our advisory board and look forward to his insight as a sports medicine expert and advocate. This relationship is going to strengthen our brand and heighten our success as we grow in the athletic training and consumer markets."

As an advisory board member, Rogge will offer insight to the company with strategic counsel on business development, operational efficiencies, as well as key industry issues in this market.

"I am excited to be a part of MedZone's innovative, forward-thinking team and to assist active consumers in prevention of aches, pains, irritations that active people encounter," said Rogge. "The future of sports medicine is boundless and MedZone is at the forefront of this growing industry. I'm honored to play a role in the company's rising impact and to help aid the advancement of health and fitness solutions. Since 2001, MedZone has offered products to elite athletes, and I'm looking forward to seeing their success in bringing those same high quality products to consumers and athletes across the country."

Prior to working with MedZone, Rogge served as president and CEO of Cramer Products, a leading supplier of athletic training and sports medicine supplies. He led Cramer Products to acquire Cosom Sporting Goods in 2004, Active Ankle in 2008, and Stromgren Athletics in 2011, as well as assisted in the company's merge with Performance Health. Additionally, Rogge is the former chairman of the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, and a current board member of the Olathe Health System and the Kansas Health Institute.

MedZone offers BlisterZone®, BurnZone®, ChafeZone® and PainZone® sold individually, or together as travel-sized bottles in the company's Activity PAK®. Most recently, MedZone added Wound Wash Zone® and ChafeZone for Chub Rub® to its family of products. To purchase these products online, visit www.amazon.com/medzone. To learn more about MedZone's products, please go to www.medzonecorp.com.

About MedZone

Founded in 2001, by a certified athletic trainer, MedZone was originally made for the military, but is now used widely by professional/collegiate athletes and fitness enthusiasts at all levels. For the last 15 years, MedZone has specialized in developing topical OTC products for the prevention, treatment and management of chafing, aches, pains, minor burns, blisters and other minor ailments related to daily activity, work, sports, and exercise. MedZone's products, ChafeZone, PainZone, BurnZone, BlisterZone, Wound Wash Zone, and ChafeZone for Chub Rub are all compliant with and manufactured in a FDA regulated facility to insure the highest quality.

Today, MedZone is committed to making EveryBODY Feel Better -- whether you chafe, ache, blister, or burn, MedZone offers a product that can help regardless of your level of competition.

