Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global M2M Network Security Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The analysts forecast the global M2M network security market to grow at a CAGR of 26.27% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global M2M network security market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of M2M network security products, which include embedded SIMs and gateways. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increased demand for M2M in consumer electronics. M2M systems were mainly used by businesses and public organizations, but now they are used more widely in smart homes, different fitness gadgets, for tracking goods and assets, and in the entertainment sector. As new technologies and IoT ecosystem evolve, gadgets and devices will be affordable for everyone.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in number of connected devices. By 2019, the number of connected devices, including portable navigation devices, media players, and imaging devices with cellular connections, is expected to reach approximately 448.04 million units. These devices are connected to each other through advanced M2M modules, smart sensors, and software for entertainment, personal, and official applications. An increase in the number of devices makes it increasingly difficult to monitor, manage, and maintain.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is technical defects and related high costs of M2M network security solutions. The lack of accuracy of the M2M network security solutions is a major challenge that affects the profits of the vendors.
