

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Growth in U.S. manufacturing activity slowed more than expected in the month of April, the Institute for Supply Management revealed in a report released on Monday.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index dropped to 54.8 in April from 57.2 in March, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to dip to 56.5.



The bigger than expected decrease by the index came amid a notable slowdown in the pace of growth in new orders, as the new orders index tumbled to 57.5 in April from 64.5 in March.



The employment index also slumped to 52.0 in April from 58.9 in March, suggesting a slowdown in the pace of job growth in the manufacturing sector.



On the other hand, the ISM said the production index inched up to 58.6 in April from 57.6 in the previous month.



'Comments from the panel generally reflect stable to growing business conditions,' said Bradley J. Holcomb, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.



The report said the prices index slid to 68.5 in April from 70.5 in March, indicating a slowdown in the pace of price growth.



On Wednesday, the ISM is scheduled to release a separate report on activity in the service sector in the month of April.



The ISM's index of activity in the service sector is expected to inch up to 55.8 in April after dropping to 55.2 in March.



