

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Construction spending in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of March, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday.



The report said construction spending dipped by 0.2 percent to an annual rate of $1.218 trillion in March from a revised $1.221 trillion in February.



The drop in construction spending came as a surprise to economists, who had expected spending to increase by 0.4 percent.



The unexpected decline in construction spending came as spending on public construction slid by 0.9 percent to a rate of $278.1 billion.



Spending on educational construction tumbled by 2.0 percent to a rate of $70.2 billion, while spending on highway construction rose by 0.5 percent to a rate of $91.5 billion.



The report also said spending on private construction was nearly unchanged at $940.2 billion, as an increase in spending on residential construction was offset by a drop in spending on non-residential construction.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX