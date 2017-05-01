OCEANSIDE, CA--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc., (OTC PINK: TSOI) announced today that the Board of Directors of its majority owned subsidiary, Emvolio, Inc. (Emvolio) has appointed Thomas E. Ichim, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer of Emvolio.

Dr. Ichim is a seasoned biotechnology entrepreneur with a track record of scientific excellence. He has founded/co-founded several companies including Batu Biologics, Inc., Medvax Pharma Corp, ToleroTech Inc, bioRASI, and OncoMune LLC. To date he has published over 100 peer-reviewed articles and is co-editor of the textbooks "RNA Interference: From Bench to Clinical Translation" and "Immuno-Oncology Text Book."

Dr. Ichim is an ad-hoc editor and sits on several editorial boards. Dr Ichim is inventor on over 50 patents and patent applications. Dr. Ichim has extensive experience with stem cell therapy and cellular product development through FDA regulatory pathways. Dr. Ichim spent over 7 years as the President and Chief Scientific Officer of Medistem, developing and commercializing a novel stem cell, the Endometrial Regenerative Cell, through drug discovery, optimization, preclinical testing, IND filing, and up through Phase II clinical trials with the FDA. Dr. Ichim has extensive experience in product development, regulatory filings, and business development.

Dr. Ichim has a BSc in Biology from the University of Waterloo, Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, a MSc in Microbiology and Immunology a University of Western Ontario, London, Ontario, Canada and a Ph.D in Immunology from the University of Sciences Arts and Technology, Olveston Monserrat.

"Both the Board of Directors of TSOI and Emvolio are ecstatic about the appointment of Dr. Ichim as CEO of Emvolio. Having Dr. Ichim to guide the maturation and implementation of our intellectual property of which he is co-inventor, gives us the best possible outcome for development of our immune-oncology technology licensed to Emvolio by TSOI," said Timothy Dixon, Chairman of Emvolio and Chairman and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International.

"Emvolio previous announced on April 12 th the filing of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application # 17448 with the FDA on its StemVacs cancer immunotherapeutic in patients with solid tumors. (http://www.marketwired.com/press-release/-2209423.htm) Dr. Ichim will lead the Company in all phases in its research and development of this new immunotherapeutic," said Gerry Berg, Vice President and CFO of Emvolio and Therapeutic Solutions International. "We are pleased to welcome him to the executive team."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com.

About Emvolio, Inc.

The Company's corporate website is www.emvolio.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our SEC filings. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to product launch timing, revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future collaboration agreements, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

ir@tsoimail.com