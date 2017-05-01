

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Six people were killed and 22 others injured after a crane collapsed at a Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea on Monday.



The 32-ton crane overturned and fell over at the shipyard in the southeastern port city of Geoje. The shipyard is building an oil platform for French energy company Total's Martin Linge oil and gas field, off Norway.



According to a Yonhap report, two cranes collided at the shipyard, causing a structure from one of the cranes to fall on to the wellbay module for the Martin Linge platform.



Total's Norwegian subsidiary said that none of its employees were among those killed or injured in the accident. The injured were rushed to three nearby hospitals, while work is under way to rescue others who may be buried at the site.



Total said that all work at the Samsung yard is closed down and no decision has been made as to when work will be started again.



'We know that a crane fell down on the wellbay module for the Martin Linge platform. The cause of the accident is still unknown,' Leif Harald Halvorsen, Communication Manager at Total E&P Norge, said.



The Geoje shipyard builds mostly ultra-large container ships, LNG carriers and LNG-FPSOs. It has a yearly dock turnover rate of 10 and can launch 30 ships per year.



