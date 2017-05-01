SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 --



WHO:

TechCode, a global network of startup incubators and entrepreneur ecosystems.

WHAT:

TechCode will host a keynote and panel at the Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs Festival (SVEF) on Tuesday, May 2. The keynote will discuss cross-border entrepreneurship and be given by Luke Tang, General Manager of TechCode US, at 5:10pm. Immediately following the keynote, Ted Kraus, Investment Director at TechCode US, will moderate a panel discussing cross-border investing, entrepreneurship and commercializing university IP at 5:20pm. Panelists include:

Karen Ebert Matthys, Executive Director, Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering (ICME) Stanford

Mike Cohen, Director, Innovation Ecosystem Development & Associate Director, OTL Berkeley

David Allen, Ph.D Vice President, Tech Launch Arizona

Pushkar Apte, Director of Strategic Initiatives for CITRIS and the Banatao Institute, UC Berkeley

Lucy Lu, President, Hanhai International





The 2017 Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs Festival brings together entrepreneurs, investors and leaders of local incubator and accelerator programs to discuss innovative ideas and strategies as well as opportunities and considerations for national and international investment communities.

All TechCode executives as well as David Allen from Tech Launch Arizona are available for in-person interviews at the event. Please contact the press contact listed below if you are interested in scheduling an interview.

To learn more about TechCode, visit http://us.techcode.com/. To learn more about the Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs Festival, visit https://svef.biz/.

WHEN:

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

5:10-6:00pm PDT

WHERE:

Santa Clara Convention Center

Conference Hall D

5001 Great America Pkwy

Santa Clara, CA 95054

About TechCode

Focusing on incubator operation management and technology startup cultivation, TechCode is committed to building the world's leading entrepreneurship ecosystem. Integrating a wide range of global resources, TechCode has established incubators in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guan, Silicon Valley, Seoul, Tel Aviv and Berlin to help get its startup members on their feet and grow rapidly.

Press Contact

Janice Gebhardt

Uproar PR for TechCode

Email Contact

312-878-4575 ex. 244



