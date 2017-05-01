Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Home Healthcare and Residential Nursing Care Services Market Report 2017" report to their offering.

Europe home health care and residential nursing care services market is expected to grow by over $20 billion to reach around $232 billion in 2020. Residential Nursing Care Services was the largest segment in the home health care and residential nursing care services market with around 75% share of the market. Home Health Care Services was the second largest segment with around 25% share of the home health care and residential nursing care services market.

Germany had the fourth highest GDP in the world worth about $3.3 trillion accounting for 4.5% in $73 trillion global GDP as of 2015. About 21% of Germany's population were senior citizens (above 65 years old) and the average life expectancy was 81 years. Health insurance companies in Germany include Allianz, ARAG Group, Ergo insurance and Generali Deutschland. France had the sixth largest GDP in the world worth about $2.4 trillion accounting for 3.3% in $73 trillion global GDP in 2015.

About 19% of France's population are senior citizens (above 65 years old) and the average life expectancy was 82 years. The Ministry of Health and Social Affairs manages public health in France. The health care system in France is universal and is financed by the government's national health insurance. The government usually refunds 70% of health care costs incurred by the patients and 100% in cases of long-term ailments.

IoT Driving Home Healthcare Market was the most recent trend observed in the home healthcare and residential nursing care services market. Many home health care companies are implementing IoT solutions to monitor and track health of chronically ill and geriatric patients. They are adopting these tools to deliver better quality service to patients.

