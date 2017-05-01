LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- Marketing Maven's CEO and President, Lindsey Carnett, secures a spot as a finalist for the 2017 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards. Gillian Christie of Christie & Co. and Raiza Giorgi of Santa Ynez Valley Star and SB Family Life were also named finalists in the Media/Communications category. The 7th Annual Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards will be held on Friday, May 5, 2017 from 6:00 PM to 8:45 PM at the Coral Casino at the Four Seasons Biltmore, 1260 Channel Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93108.

The Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award, which is granted by the Spirit of Entrepreneurship™ Foundation, represents talented individuals from the Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. This year's awards recognize women for their outstanding achievements from eleven various categories. The categories include: Agricultural/ Wineries, Emerging Business, Health, Hospitality/ Tourism, Green/ Social Entrepreneurship, Media/ Communications, Nonprofit, Professional Services, Retail, Science/ Technology and Wholesale/Manufacturing/Global Trade.

"It's an honor to be named a finalist for the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards," said Carnett. "I started Marketing Maven at age 26 in my house and we've now grown to a staff of almost 20 with established bicoastal offices and a global client base."

The winners are fairly chosen by independent judges who do not have any relations to the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation or reside in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

About the Spirit of Entrepreneurship™ Foundation

The Spirit of Entrepreneurship™ Foundation fully encourages and supports female and student entrepreneurship in Santa Barbara County. The foundation's goal is to help to flourish economic growth in the county. They aid ambitious students at who wish to pursue their dreams in developing a business. At the annual the Spirit of Entrepreneurship™ Awards, the foundation recognizes successful female entrepreneurs to benefit the collegiate and high school student entrepreneurs. Since 2011, the Foundation has raised more than $55,000 for the high school and collegiate pitch event. The Spirit of Entrepreneurship™ Foundation proved themselves successful by granting funds to the 2012 collegiate winner. Today, the winner owns his own company valued at over $2,000,000. For more information about The Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation, please visit http://www.soefoundation.org/about.php

About Marketing Maven:

With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Marketing Maven is a full-service marketing and communications agency. With origins in direct response public relations, Marketing Maven has developed into a premier voice in brand strategy, social media, innovative media relations, event marketing, tradeshow support, multicultural marketing, reputation management and search engine optimization. Marketing Maven leads the industry in utilizing advanced metrics to measure their clients' marketing reach and providing competitive analysis unparalleled in the industry. For additional information about Marketing Maven, visit http://www.marketingmaven.com.

