CARSON CITY, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- Turbo Global Partners (TURBO), trading as "DIBZ" (OTC PINK: DIBZ), has announced FINRA has issued a new trading symbol "TRBO" (OTC PINK: TRBO) to coincide with an approved name change to TURBO GLOBAL PARTNERS. The new symbol is effective at the 9:30 am EDT opening bell Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

Robert Singerman, Chairman & CEO of TURBO, states, "This is a historic milestone for our diversified investment management company. When a reverse merger was completed June 2, 2016, we knew there was at least 9 to 12 months of corporate cleanup in our transition and reorganization of the former entity to match our corporate vision and focus, and receiving our new symbol 'TRBO' is right on schedule as predicted. We trade under our new symbol 'TRBO' tomorrow morning, it will be an exciting opening bell."

Singerman continues, "But our transition has not slowed us down; in fact we've tremendous momentum, diligently focused on our core business plan which is partnering with companies that generate long-term renewable predictable cash-flow anywhere in the world. In that regard, we've moved forward with a number of strategic acquisitions, strategic alliances and joint ventures as a diversified investment management company growing our portfolio. We have also formed a number of business units, and a number of tactical acquisitions have resulted in several key wholly-owned subsidiaries supporting our business enterprise. Our recent announcement of the execution of an Option Agreement to acquire GP Brands, Inc., the Master Franchisor of the Goin' Postal® retail postal, ship and pack franchise stores exemplifies the opportunities TURBO will continually seek out and bring into our fold to grow both the shareholder and book value of our company."

TURBO is a diversified investment management company that partners with companies that generate long-term predictable long-term cash flow anywhere in the world.

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

