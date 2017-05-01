GAITHERSBURG, Md., 2017-05-01 17:10 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) today announced it will report its first quarter 2017 financial and operating results following the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, May 8, 2017.



Conference call details are as follows:



Date: Monday, May 8, 2017 Time: 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET) Dial-in number: (877) 212-6076 (Domestic) or (707) 287-9331 (International) Passcode: 15607801 Webcast: www.novavax.com, "Investors"/ "Events"



Conference call and webcast replay:



Dates: Starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, May 8, 2017, until 7:30 p.m. ET, May 15, 2017 Dial-in (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International) number: Passcode: 15607801 Webcast: www.novavax.com, "Investors"/ "Events"



About Novavax



Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to delivering novel products to prevent a broad range of infectious diseases. Its recombinant nanoparticles and Matrix-M™ adjuvant technology are the foundation for groundbreaking innovation that improves global health through safe and effective vaccines.



