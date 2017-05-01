sprite-preloader
Montag, 01.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 563 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

112,99 Euro		-0,886
-0,78 %
WKN: 853260 ISIN: US4781601046 Ticker-Symbol: JNJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,11
113,56
28.04.
113,22
113,56
28.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION
ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION0,036+24,14 %
JOHNSON & JOHNSON112,99-0,78 %