ONTARIO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- Baby Trend, a leading manufacturer of juvenile products, has been selected as a finalist in the inaugural JPMA Innovation Awards, hosted by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA), for the submission of the Respiro Mattress, a new product the company will be launching in early 2018.

The JPMA Innovation Awards recognizes the most innovative items in the baby products industry in categories such as strollers, nursery, safety, feeding, on-the-go, and more. During the preliminary review process, 40 finalists were selected. Each finalist will present to a judging committee made up of media representatives and industry retail buyers. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at the JPMA Baby Show taking place in Anaheim from May 9-13, 2017.

"This is an extremely exciting time for us to introduce our soon-to-be launched Respiro Mattress, especially with the recognition we are receiving through the JPMA Innovation Awards," said Brad Mattarocci, General Manager of Baby Trend. "Our finalist status is a great way for us to educate members of the industry, media and consumers about our newest product that will help families feel more secure when putting their children to sleep."

Thoughtfully created and designed by Baby Trend to address real and complex concerns of parents, the Respiro Mattress is the first product to be launched under the brand's Simplified Safety Series. It was created to address the areas where many conventional crib mattresses are fundamentally flawed: they lack air circulation, are not breathable, are infused with carcinogenic flame-retardants and are an ideal environment for dust mites and bed bugs.

Engineered with high-tech mesh fabric stretched tightly on its frame, and featuring open-air sides, the Respiro Mattress is completely breathable and guarantees 100% ventilation. By not using foam and stuffing in the Respiro Mattress, the need for toxic and carcinogenic flame-retardants is also eliminated.

Baby Trend continues to develop products that provide simplified solutions for complex concerns, while upholding safety as the number one priority and complementing the brand's current array of products.

Visit Baby Trend at booth #909 during the JPMA Baby Show in Anaheim from May 9-13, 2017.

To learn more about Baby Trend and their products, visit www.BabyTrend.com.

About Baby Trend

Baby Trend, a leading brand of juvenile products in North America, is an innovator and recognized for several iconic juvenile products such as the Flex-Loc® Infant Car Seat, Snap-N-Go® and Sit N' Stand® strollers. Throughout the 28-year history of Baby Trend, the company has been at the forefront of safety introducing new and innovative solutions. Baby Trend provides safe, feature rich and reliable products at affordable prices.

About the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association

The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) exists as the voice of the industry on quality and safety for products intended for babies and children. We do this by:

Advocating for safety through product certification programs and legislative and regulatory involvement;

Supporting a broad and diverse membership through member-only programming and industry promotion;

And by acting as a comprehensive source for baby product information and education.

JPMA members represent 95 percent of the prenatal to preschool products sold in North America. To find out more information about JPMA, our certification program and products certified, and for a complete listing of JPMA Members, please visit www.jpma.org. Follow JPMA on Twitter @JPMA and connect with us on Facebook to learn about additional safety tips and JPMA initiatives.

