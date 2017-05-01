OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- Following the government's announcement earlier this year that civilian members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will be deemed to be appointed under the Public Service Employment Act (PSEA) in April 2018, the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) has submitted an application to the Public Service Labour Relations and Employment Board (PSLREB) to become the bargaining agent for some 1360 of these employees whose primary duties fall within one of the bargaining units for which PIPSC is the certified bargaining agent.

This would allow these RCMP employees to protected by a union and to have official representatives working on their behalf as soon as possible.

While there are some differences between the terms and conditions of employment for civilian RCMP members and their counterparts in the federal public service, PIPSC has taken steps to ensure its future members' rights are protected and terms and conditions preserved as they transition into the public service.

"We look forward to welcoming these new members into our community of dedicated professionals who serve Canadians every day. We believe we will be stronger together", said PIPSC President Debi Daviau. "Our goal is to ensure that they maintain their current terms and conditions of employment and that the deeming process goes as smoothly as possible as they transition to occupational groups represented by the Institute".

The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada represents some 55,000 professionals across Canada's federal and provincial public sectors.

