

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Corp.'s (SNE, SON.L) PlayStation 5 may arrive earlier than expected, with an analyst predicting that the consumer electronics giant will release the game console in the second half of 2018.



Macquarie Capital Securities analyst Damian Thong has predicted that the PlayStation 5 will arrive in the second half of next year, less than five years after the release of the PlayStation 4 in late 2013.



The original PlayStation console was launched by Sony in 1994. Its successor, the PlayStation 2 was released six years later in 2000. Sony then released the PlayStation 3 in 2006, after a gap of another six years. It was followed by the launch of the PlayStation 4 in late 2013.



A launch of PS5 next year will mean that Sony is speeding up the refresh cycle for the console.



Thong had earlier accurately predicted the release of the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro. In November 2016, Sony launched the new PS4 Pro gaming console, which is the company's dedicated console for 4K gaming.



With the release of the PS4, Sony has switched to x86 architecture with AMD chips, similar to Microsoft's Xbox One. Sticking to the existing architecture, instead of switching to custom processors with PS5, will make it easier for the company to maintain backward compatibility.



In March 2017, Sony said it is discontinuing the production of PS3 in Japan, ten years after its launch.



Sony's game consoles are said to have a 10-year life cycle. The company had discontinued production of the previous two PlayStation consoles also after ten years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX