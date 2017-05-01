SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- Glassbeam, Inc., the premier machine data analytics company for the connected products and Internet of Things (IoT) industry, today announced that it has expanded its Support Analytics solution leveraging its patent pending Rules and Alerts Engine. The functionality expansion has come through new features that improve analysis of complex machine log data. As an example, leading organizations like Dell EMC are utilizing Glassbeam Support Analytics solution to provide proactive, predictive, and prescriptive customer support for its portfolio of infrastructure products and services.

Support Analytics is Glassbeam's core solution to address the need of all product support organizations that aspire to revolutionize customer experience in the new age of connected products and Industrial Internet of Things. Sophisticated machines generate complex software and hardware logs all the time. Unfortunately, technical support organizations parse through these complex logs to solve escalations one case at a time thus building tribal knowledge and fragmented knowledge base. Glassbeam's solution solves this problem through automation by capturing all known rules, simple or complex, in its Rules and Alerts Engine engine. This solution is now expanded to allow for deeper correlation and richer definition of complex rules logic such as regular expressions against some of the most complex machine log data bundles and file formats. This allows a real time analytics capability to transform and act on incoming machine logs against all historical known issues leading to dramatic reduction in mean time to resolution (MTTR) for support escalations, as well as automating case creation and providing recommendations directly to end users through customer portals.

Dell EMC's Converged Infrastructure (CI) Platforms Division (formerly VCE) has been leveraging Glassbeam Support analytics for its portfolio of converged infrastructure products and systems. Dell EMC offers a variety of storage products aimed at simplifying IT infrastructure and modernizing data centers. Dell EMC is using Glassbeam to provide proactive analytics on key operational parameters across the systems it supports, allowing them to modernize their customer service through advanced machine data analytics. Using Glassbeam, Dell EMC's support organization can now not only easily monitor an entire CI system for potential problems but with enhanced Rules and Alerts functionality they can monitor complex threshold conditions to ensure that support teams can preempt incidences of downtime by proactively addressing potential causes of malfunction.

"Glassbeam's machine log analytics solution not only helps our support team become more proactive at solving escalations but has also helped us automate knowledge base of known issues for internal support group efficiency," stated Nicola Buckely, Senior Director, Global Customer Service at Dell EMC. "With their expanded Support solution, Glassbeam's solution is well positioned to deliver more value to us as we scale our operations and strive to put more automation in our support workflow."

"Machine log files represent a gold mine for uncovering the unfiltered truth on machine health, status and insight into how customers are using connected products," said Glassbeam co-founder and CEO Puneet Pandit. "Unfortunately up until now, these logs only come to the forefront tactically when accessed by tech support engineers to solve issues, but afterwards they get shoved in the dark and remain hidden from normal view. Glassbeam Support Analytics is a key enabler for shining light on this dark data."

Glassbeam will be demonstrating its Support Analytics solution at the upcoming Technology Services World conference (TSW 2017) in San Diego.

