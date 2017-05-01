CIVCO Radiotherapy Continues Working with Varian on Couch Interoperability

CORALVILLE, Iowa, May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CIVCO Radiotherapy, the leading provider of high quality, innovative, patient-centric radiotherapy solutions, announced today that they are continuing to work with Varian Medical Systems® on the validation and verification efforts of the Universal Couchtop' Long Extension on the TrueBeam® Radiotherapy System. Progress is being made with a potential release in the near future. CIVCO will exhibit the Universal Couchtop and their latest innovations 5-9 May in Vienna, Austria at the European Society for Radiotherapy & Oncology (ESTRO) Congress, booth 1700.

Universal Couchtop Long Extension

The Universal Couchtop Long Extension contains no support mechanism to move or account for during planning and utilizes 7 cm indexing with extension options to treat many disease sites. The dosimetrically matched couchtops are available for most major CT and Linac models to provide seamless imaging and treatment planning.

Head & Neck Immobilization

Two new solutions are available for use with CIVCO's Posifix® Patient Positioning line of products. The Variable Axis Baseplate integrates with Posifix extensions to provide a tilting movement with patient fixation in either prone or supine positions. In addition, carbon fiber Spacers and Wedges are now available to provide positioning offset of the patient for unique treatment needs.

Thermoplastic innovations will also be showcased in-booth. ClearVision' 2 Thermoplastic Masks feature an open face which is ideal for use with camera/visions systems and is compatible with Vision RT's AlignRT® camera system. This mask is available in a head only style or head, neck and shoulder style which offers an open neck area for additional camera capture.

SBRT Immobilization

Two new integration options are available for Body Pro-Lok ONE' without the need of a platform. The ONEBridge' and ONE Respiratory Belt are now available on Varian Exact® Indexed IGRT Couchtops and CT Overlays via a Rails-Only solution and on iBEAM® evo Couchtops via an adapter. A new Wide Respiratory Plate with ComfortCare' Cushion that helps diffuse pressure across the patient's abdominal region resulting in a more comfortable compression has also been added to the Body Pro-Lok' accessory line.

These new products and many more immobilization and patient positioning solutions designed to increase patient comfort, patient outcomes and satisfaction will be available for demonstration at booth 1700!

About CIVCO Radiotherapy

CIVCO Radiotherapy has over 35 years of experience in the radiation oncology industry and offers high-quality, innovative, patient-centric radiotherapy solutions. These solutions include couchtops and overlays for linear accelerators and imaging systems, advanced patient immobilization solutions, robotic patient positioning, advanced fiducial markers, and immobilization/positioning equipment and consumables. Corporate information is available at www.CivcoRT.com.

For further information, please contact:

Shelli Locklear

Sr. Marketing Manager

CIVCO Radiotherapy

Tel: 319-248-6619

Shelli.Locklear@CivcoRT.com

COPYRIGHT © 2017. CIVCO IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF CIVCO MEDICAL SOLUTIONS. BODY PRO-LOK, BODY PRO-LOK ONE, CLEARVISION, COMFORTCARE, ONEBRIDGE, AND POSIFIX ARE TRADEMARKS OF CIVCO. ALL OTHER TRADEMARKS ARE PROPERTY OF THEIR RESPECTIVE OWNERS. ALL PRODUCTS MAY NOT BE LICENSED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CANADIAN LAW. 2017C1286 REV. A