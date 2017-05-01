

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bloomberg Media will be the partner for Twitter for 24x7 streaming television news service, WSJ reported. The news will be produced by Bloomberg with videos from verified Twitter users.



The name and the terms of the channel will be announced later Monday. The service will probably start by this fall. The popular social media with 313 million monthly active users is said to incorporate ads to the channel.



Twitter expects that the new streaming news channel would be useful for those who are watching television on the go. Though Bloomberg is currently focused on financial news, the new one for Twitter is expected to be of broader focus.



