Emergency Lighting Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.83% During 2017 to 2022 - ReportsnReports

The emergency lighting market is expected to reach $6.68 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.83% between 2017 and 2022. Market for LEDs is expected to grow at a high rate in terms of market size led by North America.

The emergency lighting market is expected to be valued at $6.68 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.83% between 2017 and 2022.

The emergency lighting market in North America held the largest share in 2016 in terms of revenue, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. North America expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Emergency lighting systems are majorly deployed for the residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The market in North America is driven by the high consumer awareness of the benefits of using emergency lights over other substitutes such as UPS in emergency situations.

The major players operating in the emergency lighting market are Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Hubbell Lighting Inc. (US), Cooper Industries (Ireland), Schneider Electric SE (France), Emerson (US), Legrand S.A. (France), Acuity Brands (U.S.), Beghelli S.p.A. (Italy), Daisalux (Spain), Zumtobel Group (Austria), OSRAM Licht AG (Germany), Digital Lumens (US), Fulham Co. Inc. (US), Arrow Emergency Lighting Limited (Ireland), Arts Energy (France), and Taurac (US).

The market for LEDs is expected to grow at a high rate in terms of market size. The market for LEDs is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. LEDs have a potential for enormous energy savings along with environmental benefits. Hence, it is being promoted globally. The US Department of Energy (DOE) is promoting LEDs for general-purpose illumination to achieve its long-term goal of increasing the efficiency of energy consumption in the US.

The declining average selling price of LEDs is expected to drive the emergency lighting market. The market growth can be attributed to booming global construction industry, declining average selling price of LEDs, and increased adoption of advanced lighting technologies in various developing countries such as India, China, and South Korea.

In the process of determining and verifying, the market size for several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. In Tier 1 (40%), Tier 2 (35%) and Tier 3 (25%) companies were contacted for primary interviews. The interviews were conducted with various key people such as C-Level (35%), Directors (25%) and others (40%) from various key organizations operating in the emergency lighting market. The primary interviews were conducted worldwide covering regions such as North America (45%), Europe (30%), Asia-Pacific (20%) and RoW (5%).

In this report, various segments such as power system, battery type, light source, application, offering, and geography have been covered. The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market. The report gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Value chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the description of each of its forces and their impact on the market.

