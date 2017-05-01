MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. (NEX: JOR.H) ("Jourdan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has negotiated an option agreement with a prospector in Quebec for a portfolio of claims, the La Corne Property Package (the "Package").

The Package includes seven claims covering 346 hectares and 6 pending claims covering 85 hectares. The 6 pending claims are contiguous to the north boundary of the Quebec Lithium mine, owned by North American Lithium. Of the seven claims acquired, one in contiguous with Jourdan's Vallee Lithium Property, three are connected Jourdan Baillarge Lithium-Molybdenum Property, and three are centred three kilometres due west of the Quebec Lithium mine.

Micheal Dehn, CEO of Jourdan states: "As Jourdan prepares to work on its 100% owned Vallee Lithium and Baillarge Lithium-Molybdenum properties, the company looked to consolidate claims adjacent to its current properties, and by completing this transaction we are able to do so as well as acquire some other properties in proximity to the Quebec Lithium Mine."

To acquire a 100% interest in the Lacorne Property Package, Jourdan Resources will make a cash payments totaling $20,000. The prospector will retain a 2% NSR in the property package.

To view "Map 1. Jourdan Resources Properties and North American Lithium's Quebec Lithium Mine Property," please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/jourdan_resources_may01_map01.pdf

About Jourdan Resources

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol JOR.H on the TSX Venture NEX Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties in lithium.

Please visit the Company's website at www.jourdanresources.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, may constitute forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "projects", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts and include, but are not limited to, resource estimates, capital and operating expenditures, economic conditions, availability of sufficient financing, receipt of approvals, satisfaction of closing conditions and any and all other timing, development, operational, financial, economic, legal, regulatory and/or political factors that may influence future events or conditions. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to, access to capital markets and other sources of financing and associated cost of funds, final receipt of any required approvals, sufficient working capital for development and operations, access to adequate services and supplies, availability of markets for products, commodity prices, foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, availability of a qualified work force, availability of manufacturing equipment, no material changes to the tax and regulatory regime, the ultimate ability to execute business plans on economically favourable terms and those material factors and assumptions disclosed in other public filings of Jourdan Resources.

While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to us, they may prove to be incorrect. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in other public Jourdan Resources filings, changes in general economic, market and business conditions, competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel, and other unforeseen events or circumstances, that may cause the actual financial results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Copies of the Company's public filings under applicable Canadian securities laws are available at www.sedar.com. The Company further cautions that information contained on, or accessible through, this website is current only as of the date of filing such information and may be superseded by subsequent events or filings. Other than as required by law, Jourdan Resources does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events.

Although the Company believes many of its properties have promising potential, its properties are in the early stages of exploration. None have yet been shown to contain proven or probable mineral reserves. There can be no assurance that such reserves will be identified on any property, or that, if identified, any mineralization may be economically extracted.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this release that are not historic facts are "forward-looking statements" and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results, may vary materially from those in these "forward-looking statements".

Contacts:

Michael Dehn

President and CEO

(647) 477-2382

(647) 477-2389 (FAX)

michael@jourdanresources.com



