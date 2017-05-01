

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Korean startup Monit has developed a sensor that will help and alert parents about baby's soiled diapers. Monit's sensors can also be used as an air quality and temperature monitor.



The sensors are placed outside the diapers and are able to detect the feces and urine by checking the change in temperature, humidity and gas. While most of the sensors detect only urine and have to be placed inside the diaper, Monit's sensors can be placed on the hip of its new baby carrier called Bebefit.



The sensor was developed by Tony Park, who began developing it after one of his two daughters suffered from atopic dermatitis and always required a dry diaper.



'I had trouble understanding my babies, because I didn't know why they were crying, why they were yelling, why they didn't sleep, so I really wanted to understand their behavior and their surroundings,' says Park.



He submitted his idea to C-Lab, an incubator program for projects by Samsung Electronics employees, and got enough funding to work on Monit for one year.



The sensor and the baby carrier will start shipping this summer in Korea, and will later expand to the U.S., China, Japan and other major markets.



