Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal textile industry waste management marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 11 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170501005924/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global textile industry waste management market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global textile industry waste management market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on application (wastewater treatment equipment and water purifier) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

"The global textile industry waste management market is projected to grow to nearly USD 3 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 11% over the forecast period. The growth in domestic demand for textiles in APAC is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market," says Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead analyst at Technavio for water and waste management research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The textile industry waste management market is characterized by many well-diversified players competing intensely among one another. The global players increase their footprint in the market with their huge infrastructure and R&D support, and regional vendors are mainly restricted to developing economies. The competitive environment in the market is likely to intensify further over the forecast period due to an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Top five vendors in the global textile industry waste management market

ChemTreat

ChemTreat is an industrial water treatment company with a product line of over 1,200 products. The company provides the direction in new product formulations and the development of R&D projects, as well as training materials for the sales force. The company also strategizes on minimizing the capital expenditure and increasing overall efficiency.

General Electric

General Electric develops water, water recycling and reuse, wastewater treatment, and process solutions. The company provides water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process systems solutions. It offers a wide portfolio of water and process technologies. It also offers a wide range of chemical and equipment solutions and services.

Lenntech

Lenntech provides water treatment solutions for all applications. The company focuses on its R&D activities to meet the growing demand in the market. The company aims to increase its sales by expanding in regions. Lenntech offers a wide portfolio of services for the treatment of water.

Pall Corporation

Pall Corporation is involved in the manufacturing and marketing of filter separation, water purification products, and integrated system solutions. It is a global leader in the rapidly growing field of filtration, separation, and purification.

Veolia

Veolia provides drinking water treatment solutions and technologies for municipalities and industries in France. It has operations in the Americas, APAC, France, Europe, and the Middle East. The company operates through the municipalities and industries business segments.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2017-2021

Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Systems Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like energy storagepower, and smart grid. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170501005924/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com