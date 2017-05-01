

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Median home price in Seattle, one of the hottest housing market in the U.S., reached $700,000 for the first time in March, up $60,000 from last year. The median price in the city has doubled in the last five years.



King, Snohomish and Pierce counties reached records for home prices last month.



Portland came in second with home prices rising 9.7 percent, followed by Denver, Dallas and Tampa. According to Seattle times, Seattle's lead over Portland doubled just in the last month.



Nationally, home prices increased 5.9 percent, a 31-month high. Compared to just a month prior, home values in Seattle ticked up 0.6 percent, the second best in the country and triple the national average.



