Spin Master Announces Acquisition of Marbles and Continued Growth of Games Portfolio

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced the acquisition of Marbles, a leader in brain-building and high-quality games, gifts and gadgets for all ages. The acquisition builds upon Spin Master's increased presence in the Games and Puzzles supercategory, the #1 growth category globally in 2016 as measured by the NPD Group.

Marbles started as a kiosk in a Chicago-area mall in 2008, and grew into a 40-store retailer, e-commerce, catalog and product business known for its specialized portfolio of games with brain benefits, including the best-selling game Otrio.The heirloom-quality games, recognized for their coffee table-worthy style, are as beautiful to display as they are engaging to play. Each game within the Marbles portfolio is reviewed by a panel of brain-health experts to ensure the brand is building products with the brain in mind.

The announcement marks Spin Master's ongoing efforts to build its games offering, following the 2015 purchase of Cardinal Industries and subsequent acquisition of Editrice Giochi SRL in 2016. According to the NPD Group, Spin Master is currently among the top three manufacturers in the Games and Puzzles supercategory.

"The acquisition of Marbles further demonstrates our commitment to the Games category, as well as our consistent efforts to support our key growth strategies to selectively buy assets, such as Marbles, that will create future value for our shareholders," said Ben Gadbois, President and COO, Spin Master Corp. "We continue to drive value through strategic acquisitionsandleverage scale internationally using Spin Master's global sales and distribution infrastructure."

"As soon as we heard of the Marbles opportunity, we knew we had to jump on it. We saw immediate potential for global growth with strong, evergreen titles such as Marbles' marquee games, Otrio and Rock Me Archimedes," said Anton Rabie, Spin Master's Co-CEO and Co-Founder. "I'm proud to share these with my friends and family this holiday season."

"The Marbles mission has always been to build better brains through play. I am excited that the Spin Master acquisition will help us continue that mission," said Scott Brown, who co-founded Marbles. "We look forward to growing with Spin Master and getting our products into the hands and brains of more people who will love them."

Marbles assets were sold through a bankruptcy court approved sale process and include all of Marbles' proprietary and licensed games, warehoused inventory, and the Marbles name and website. The sale did not include any of the Marbles retail assets. Spin Master submitted the initial bid for the assets and subsequently emerged as the successful bidder at the conclusion of the sale process on April 24, 2017. The court overseeing the Marbles bankruptcy case issued an order approving the sale to Spin Master on April 26, 2017. Spin Master closed the acquisition of the Marbles assets on April 28, 2017.A transition services agreement is currently in place and Marbles employees will assist in a seamless transition. Scott Brown, Marbles co-founder and Chief Merchant, will be joining Spin Master.

Marbles' marquee game, Otrio, was theFinnish Family Game of the Yearand theSwedish Family Game of the Yearin 2016. Other games joining Spin Master's world renowned portfolio of products are Rock Me Archimedes, Oh Snap!, Newton and The Sherlock.

