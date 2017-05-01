ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AU) ("Aurion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Lotan as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Company. Mr. Lotan was appointed as a director of the company on April 20, 2017 (please refer to the news release dated April 20, 2017).

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Lotan as Chair of the Compensation Committee and to confirm the re-appointment of existing director Richard Graham as Audit Committee Chair.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Michael Basha, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

