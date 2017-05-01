Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2017) - In order to support our entry into the U.S. market, BlackIce Enterprise Risk Management Inc. (CSE: BIS) ('BlackIce'), is announcing the launch of our new website and marketing material. In anticipation of the launch of our cloud-based Software-as-a-service (SaaS) Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) solution that focuses on U.S. banking industry requirements, the new website showcases the core suite of BlackIce software and services.

Our new design provides quick and easy access to essential information and features, including a video that offers a comprehensive understanding of our company and our banking solutions.

A new media package has been developed with a video explaining our new focus and new product showcased. You can watch the video here, or at www.blackiceinc.com.

We have also introduced a new investor relations section with access to the latest investor presentations, filings, and regulatory information.

Another new component of the site that we anticipate will help facilitate knowledge transfer is the introduction of a blog/information section to provide financial institutions with the latest regulatory information and best-practices whitepapers based on our global experience. With current and regular content we will be able to engage institutions by providing them with perspective and education based on our solutions and banking experience.

Finally, we will also be hosting monthly webinars to engage bankers, banking associations, auditors and regulators; reinforcing a 'data-first' approach to CECL and performance reporting.

"The new website has a clean and modern interface that highlights our offering in the most effective and professional way", said Judy Kalyan, Executive Chairman of BlackIce.

About BlackIce Enterprise Risk Management Inc. (CSE: BIS)

BlackIce is a software technology and consulting firm, specializing in global enterprise risk management for the financial services industry. BlackIce software solutions are open platform applications that deliver end-to-end data and analytical standards that meet international regulatory reporting and monitoring requirements.

BlackIce Enterprise Risk Management Inc. is a publicly-traded company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE); trading symbol BIS (C.BIS or BIS.cn). For more information about our company please visit www.blackiceinc.com or phone us at 1-604-510-4505.

BlackIce Enterprise Risk Management Inc.

Judy Kalyan

CEO Executive Chairman

Forward-Looking Information

