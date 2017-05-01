Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2017) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK") announces that it has agreed to issue 100,000 Class A subordinate voting shares in the capital of RJK to Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex") as consideration for a two-month extension of the annual payment due to Globex on May 16, 2017 pursuant to an Option Agreement entered into between RJK and Globex on May 16, 2016 in respect of the Maude Lake gold deposit property. The issuance is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Glenn Kasner, President

Telephone: (705) 567-5351

Mobile: (705) 568-7567

kasner1@ntl.aibn.com