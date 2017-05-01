Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2017) - China Minerals Mining Corporation (TSXV: CMV) (OTC Pink: HWTHF)("China Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Wilson Jin as President, Ms. Andrea Yuan as Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Mao Sun as Director.

Mr. Jin has extensive background in project management and corporate development. Mr. Jin has held the offices of President and CEO of Huakan International Mining Inc. since April 2014. From November 2010 to April 2014, Mr. Jin held the positions of Chief Geologist and Vice-President of Huakan International. Huakan International is a mining company incorporated in Canada focused on developing gold, silver, and non-ferrous mineral projects through the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal deposits. Mr. Jin holds a Bachelor degree from Guilin University of Technology, China.

Mr. Sun Mao has extensive experience in public companies from his working in the public practice since 2003 as well serving as director, Chair of Audit Committee and CFO in public companies. Prior to founding his own practice, Mao & Ying LLP in 2009, he worked in the assurance practice of an internationally recognized accounting firm. Mr. Sun holds a Master's Degree from Columbia University, New York in addition to a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science from Nanjing University, China.

Effective April 30, 2017, Ms. Patricia Fong has resigned as CFO and Ms. Andrea Yuan has been appointed as the new CFO. Ms. Yuan is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA)/Certified General Accountant (CGA) in British Columbia and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in New Hampshire. Ms. Yuan obtained her Bachelor of Economics from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 1994. Ms. Yuan started her career as an internal auditor and then as team head of the internal audit department at the Bank of China's Shanghai Pudong branch in China from 1994 through to 1999. Ms. Yuan moved to Davidson and Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, in 2004 where she worked in the firm's audit group. From November 2006 until 2009, Ms. Yuan was employed as an audit manager at Davidson. From 2009 until October 2011, Ms. Yuan was employed as an audit principal at Davidson. Currently, Ms. Yuan acts as Chief Financial Officer or financial consultant for several public companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Canadian Securities Exchange and OTC Markets. Ms. Yuan is fluent in both English and Mandarin (oral and written).

"We would like to thank Ms. Fong for her years of services and contributions to the Company, and wish her well in her future endeavors," stated Ling Zhu, Executive Chairman.

About China Minerals Mining Corporation

China Minerals Mining Corporation is a Canadian based exploration and development company with offices located in Vancouver, B.C. and Beijing, China. China Minerals' goal is to build an international mining company.

For more information on China Minerals, please contact the Company at (604) 694-2344, or visit the Company's website at www.chinamineralsmining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"signed by Ling Zhu"

Ling Zhu

Executive Chairman

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in China Minerals' periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "appear", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Although China Minerals has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and China Minerals disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.