Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2017) - Mesa Exploration Corp. (TSXV: MSA) (OTC: MSAJF) (the "Company" or "Mesa") is pleased to announce that it has acquired six lithium exploration projects in eastern Utah's Paradox Basin. The Projects total 2,356 acres consisting of Federal placer mining claims or State mineral leases. The Projects are all located in a semi-desert region with an average of over 300 days of sunshine per year, existing infrastructure, and year-round access to road and rail.

The projects share the following attributes:

Located within brine-hosting strata in the Paradox formation

Projects along the axis of the Paradox Basin where maximum lithium concentrations exist

Documented occurrences of lithium-enriched subsurface brines from several wells in the Paradox Basin

Over 200 wells in the region have encountered brine with lithium rarely analyzed by early operators

Concurrent with a zone containing greater than 40% dissolved solids in brine as per Utah Geological and Mineralogical Survey (Concentrated Subsurface Brines in the Moab Region, Utah, June 1965).

Target:

Clastic zones above potash beds where regional brine aquifers are cut by high angle faults

Faults are the hydrologic conduits

The upper potash beds are the source of the lithium, bromine, boron and other brine minerals

Clastic zones provide a fractured, porous aquifer

Target is not related to oil and gas

The deposit model concept developed by Mesa postulates that some of the 8 potash bed/clastic bed interfaces represent entombed or fossil salars, an analog to the bulk of modern lithium production.

Work plan will

Compile pertinent oil well logs with the focus being clastic units above potash beds, at least 8 such beds exist

Augment existing published and internally generated structure contour maps

Identify syncline and anticlinal features adjacent to high angle faulting

Add additional claims or leases where required

Determine if acquisition of existing seismic data is warranted

Evaluate possibility of re-entry into one or more historic wells for modern analytical and hydrogeological analysis. An example being the Amerada Petroleum Green River No. 2; although no lithium analysis was performed 40% brine was encountered with 2,362 ppm boron (page 13 Concentrated Subsurface Brines in the Moab Region, Utah, June 1965).

Mesa's acquisition of these six projects is another step of positioning the Company to benefit from the long-term fundamentals of the growing lithium sector.

About Mesa Exploration:

Mesa is exploring a portfolio of lithium, uranium, potash, gold and silver mineral properties in the United States where it controls land holdings in proven mining districts with excellent access and infrastructure. Mesa currently has 18 million shares issued and outstanding. For further information please visit our website at www.MesaExploration.com.

