Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2017) - Canyon Copper Corp. (TSXV: CNC) ("Canyon" or "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Stephen Wallace as director, president and chief executive officer of the Company.

Mr. Wallace, P.Geo., has 30 years of mineral exploration and development experience from grassroots evaluation through to mine development, and has fulfilled roles in the exploration industry from field geologist to corporate executive. Stephen's career has led him to projects throughout Canada and internationally exploring for a wide range of commodities including gold, cobalt, lithium, silver, copper, base metals, rare earths and platinum group elements.

Mr. Wallace held the position of Senior VP, Exploration and Director of Trade Winds Ventures Inc., a gold exploration company, which was acquired by Detour Gold Inc. in 2012 for $84.0 million. At Trade Winds he was instrumental in advancing the Block A gold project prior to the takeover, with this project becoming Detour Gold's planned West Detour open pit mine.

Prior to working with Trade Winds, Mr. Wallace was the President and CEO of Castle Resources Inc., as the company transitioned from a capital pool company (CPC) to full TSX Venture Exchange listing. Throughout his career, Stephen has held management and technical positions with government agencies, major and junior resource companies including Goldcorp, BHP and Noranda.

Recently Mr. Wallace has been active in assembling an 85 sq. km land position in the Silver Centre area, part of the historic Cobalt mining camp in Ontario for First Cobalt Corp. and related companies.

Stephen is a Professional Geologist holding a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Ottawa and is a registered Professional Geoscientist with accreditation from the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (APGO). In addition he serves on the Convention Planning Committee of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC).

The board of directors has approved the allocation of 300,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Wallace. The options are exercisable at 7 cents per share for a period of five years from issuance.

Pursuant to the halt in trading imposed on April 27, 2017, trading will be resumed upon dissemination of this news announcing the appointment of Mr. Stephen Wallace as a new director. There are now three directors of Canyon: Mr. James Yates; Mr. John Kerr; and Mr. Stephen Wallace.

